NEO Battery Materials Ltd. Appoints Dr. Jinhyuk Lee to Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Lee’s research is discovering sustainable battery materials based on experimental and theoretical materials research and has published numerous high-impact papers such as in Science , Nature , Nature Chemistry , and Nature Communications . He is widely known as the inventor of the disordered-rock salt Li-ion battery cathodes, which is being currently highlighted as one of the highest-energy-density and cheapest cobalt-free cathode materials for Li-ion batteries. He also owns five key patents and patent-applications related to battery materials.

Dr. Jinhyuk Lee is an expert in the field of rechargeable batteries and is currently an Assistant Professor of Materials Engineering at McGill University. Dr. Lee received his Ph.D. from MIT in 2015 and performed postdoctoral research at UC Berkeley (2016-2017) and MIT (2017-2019) before he joined McGill in 2020.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 1, 2021) – NEO Battery Materials Ltd. ( TSXV: NBM ) ( OTC: NBMFF ) (“NEO ” or the “ Company “) is pleased to announce it welcomes Dr. Jinhyuk Lee to the Scientific Advisory Board.

In recognition of his research achievement, Dr. Lee was chosen as one of the five finalists of the Science Award Electrochemistry (2019) by Volkswagen and BASF and received the NSERC Discovery Accelerator Supplement Award (2020). He was also selected as the Samsung Presidential Scholar (2010-2015) and received the prestigious MRS Graduate Student Gold Award (2014) during his Ph.D. Dr. Lee currently serves as a journal reviewer for Nature Communications, Joule, Chemistry of Materials, and other academic journals.

Spencer Huh, President and CEO, commented, “I am excited to welcome Dr. Jinhyuk Lee to the Scientific Advisory Board at NEO. We are currently in a critical stage of expediting our corporate initiatives to commercialize our silicon nanocoating technology. Dr. Lee’s experience and network in the rechargeable battery field will be an invaluable asset which will bolster NEO’s research capabilities.”

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. is a Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on battery metals exploration in North America. The Company is focusing on developing silicon anodes through nanocoating an ion-conductive polymer layer, which provides improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using graphite in their anode materials. The Company intends to become a silicon anode materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry. The Company has staked new mining claims in Golden, BC, along a strike with a quartzite bed, targeting silica in the quartzites for a total of 467 hectares. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

