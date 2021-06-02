BELGRAVIA HARTFORD Provides Zonetail Update

Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 2, 2021) – BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) (“Belgravia Hartford”, “Belgravia” or the “Company”) provides litigation and debt update regarding Zonetail (TSXV: ZONE).

On May 13, 2021, a judicial mediation was held in respect of the ongoing litigation with Zonetail, without resolution.

Belgravia has since retained Osler Hoskin Harcourt in order to expedite and move towards trial.

The debt owing under the outstanding promissory note represents approximately 2% of the total NAV of Belgravia. $325,000 at 18% per annum, is the current amount owed to Belgravia by Zonetail. One year of interest has been paid by Zonetail and $417,625 remains outstanding.

Mehdi Azodi, President and CEO, comments, “Belgravia is fully committed to taking all steps necessary in order to collect its debt.”

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. (“Belgravia” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded investment holding company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Belgravia is focused on growing its assets and holdings and increasing its net asset value (NAV). Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. It takes a multi-sector investment approach with emphasis in the resources and commodities sector. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.