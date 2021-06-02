Ayujoy Herbals Ltd. and Kaspien Agency Announce Agency Partnership Agreement

Partnership leverages Kaspien's expertise on the Amazon Platform to launch Ayujoy Herbal's first product - 'Immunojoy' - a 100% natural, sugarfree, gluten free herbal supplement with no additives

Berlin, Germany–(Newsfile Corp. – June 2, 2021) – Ayujoy Herbals Ltd. (OTC Pink: AJOY), a herbal supplement company, announced today that it has executed an Agency Partnership agreement with Kaspien Agency, a division of Kaspien, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSPN). Under this agreement, Kaspien will be responsible for managing Ayujoy’s first product “Immunojoy” on the Amazon platform. Apart from creating an SEO optimized product listing, Kaspien will also be responsible for managing content optimization, client reviews and feedback, Amazon Marketplace Compliance, intellectual property rights protection and counterfeit mitigation. In addition to the above, Kaspien will also market Immunojoy across various social media platforms and use it’s proprietary AdManager software to drive Immunojoy’s sales on Amazon. This strategy enables “Immunojoy” to get the right amount of exposure, on product launch, to achieve success in a competitive market.

“We are delighted to enter into a partnership with Ayujoy to collaboratively build their presence on Amazon,” said Kunal Chopra, CEO of Kaspien. “Ayujoy’s commitment to quality within the herbal supplement field and eye-catching branding will help set them apart on the competitive Amazon marketplace. We look forward to sharing their strong brand vision and commitment to quality with Amazon consumers, while also building an incredibly sustainable revenue channel for Ayujoy.”

Kaspien exclusively partners with brands that have a strong brand vision and high-growth potential. Kaspien has extensive experience partnering with Fortune 500 brands and has been featured in Forbes, Wall Street Journal, CNBC, GeekWire, Business Insider and MSN Money.

Kaspien’s proprietary marketplace growth platform is built upon a data engine that synthesizes 1 billion data points daily from over 10 million unique products. It provides actionable market intelligence and automation to efficiently market products on leading marketplaces. Managing over 4000 brands, Kaspien has registered over $1 billion in retail sales since 2008. It has also achieved an average 30% sales growth for all brands under management whilst averaging a hyper efficient 6% advertising cost of sales (ACOS) on the Amazon platform.

“We are extremely excited about our partnership with Kaspien. Partnering our product knowledge and commitment to product quality with Kaspien’s deep marketing and branding experience is a powerful combination which strengthens the foundations of Ayujoy and gives us a bright outlook for the future. We are committed to making Ayujoy a strong, viable and sustainable brand,” said Suyogi Gessner, CEO of Ayujoy Herbals Ltd.