Article content Thunder Bay, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 2, 2021) – Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KES) (OTC Pink: KSSRF) (“Kesselrun” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following drilling results on its Huronian Gold Project. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kesselrun Discovers Second High-Grade Shoot with Visible Gold on the Fisher Zone Back to video Drilling on the Fisher Zone has outlined a second high-grade shoot approximately 100 metres on strike to the southwest of the previously identified high-grade shoot. This significant discovery shows the potential for the Fisher zone to host multiple high-grade shoots in what is continually proving to be a vibrant gold mineralizing system. Highlights 21HUR067 – 40.8 g/t Au over 1.6 m including 204 g/t Au over 0.3 m within a 10.4 m wide zone which averaged 6.6 g/t Au

over including over within a wide zone which averaged 21HUR068 – 15.8 g/t Au over 1.6 m within a 4.6 m wide zone which averaged 5.8 g/t Au

over within a wide zone which averaged 21HUR069 – 26.4 g/t Au over 1.3 m including 113 g/t Au over 0.3 m within a 6.7 m wide zone which averaged 6.4 g/tAu Figure 1: Schematic Long Section – Fisher Zone

Article content To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4206/86107_99c8e0791484ea13_001full.jpg Figure 2: Visible Gold 21HUR069 @ 142.7 m (left) and 142.9 m (right) – Fisher Zone To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4206/86107_99c8e0791484ea13_002full.jpg Michael Thompson, P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company, commented, “Continued evaluation and modeling of the Fisher Zone outlined the potential of a second high-grade structure to the southwest of the main high-grade shoot. Although initial testing of this target in previous drilling did not intercept significant gold grades, the team remained convinced of the target potential. Follow up drilling confirmed the existence of the modelled high-grade shoot proving the validity of our mineralization model. This significant discovery, with multiple multi-ounce visible gold intercepts, is a game changer for the Fisher Zone showing the potential for multiple high-grade shoots along strike as well as the potential for similar multiple high-grade shoots in all the known zones and zones yet to be discovered.” Michael further commented, “For the next phase of Fisher drilling, we plan on testing the down plunge extents of all the known and modelled high-grade shoots. We also plan on testing the relationship between the high-grade shoots on the Fisher Zone which I believe will be crucial in unlocking the full potential of this zone.”

Article content The 2021 Huronian drill program is budgeted at 20,000 metres targeting the Fisher, Fisher North, McKellar and Huronian zones, all in close proximity along an approximate 1500 m strike length in the area of the historic Huronian Mine. The area also has tremendous potential for discovery of new wide zones of significant gold mineralization in light of the new revised mineralization model. As of this news release approximately 8000 metres has been drilled of which the results from approximately 3500 metres of drilling have been released. Figure 3: Schematic Plan Map – Huronian Project To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4206/86107_99c8e0791484ea13_003full.jpg Table 1: Summary of Significant Drill Intercepts – Current News Release (1) Hol e ID Zone From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) 21HUR067 Fisher 2 125.9 132.5 6.6 10.4 including 130.6 132.2 1.6 40.8 including 131.9 132.2 0.3 204 21HUR068 Fisher 2 148.0 152.6 4.6 5.8 including 151.0 152.6 1.6 15.8 21HUR069 Fisher 2 142.7 149.4 6.7 6.4 including 142.7 144.0 1.3 26.4 including 142.7 143.0 0.3 113 Table 2: Summary of Significant Drill Intercepts – 2021 Huronian Project (1) Hole ID Zone From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) 21HUR030 Fi sher 10.6 51.8 41.2 1.4 including 33.0 43.3 10.3 4.7 and including 33.0 34.0 1.0 14.8 21HUR031 Fisher 21.5 44.2 22.7 2.1 including 28.0 33.8 5.8 6.8 and including 30.0 31.0 1.0 30.4 21HUR032 Fisher 25.1 56.6 31.5 1.9 including 25.1 29.7 4.6 5.6 and including 25.4 28.7 3.3 6.2 including 46.2 50.1 3.9 4.5 and including 49.2 50.1 0.9 14.3 21HUR033 Fisher 22.6 30.2 7.6 1.4 21HUR034 Fisher 23.8 65.9 42.1 1.9 including 23.8 27.6 3.8 5.8 and including 23.8 24.6 0.8 16.7 including 52.6 56.5 3.9 7.0 and including 52.6 54.0 1.4 13.3 21HUR035 Fisher 25.0 66.9 41.9 0.7 including 27.9 29.9 2.0 4.4 21HUR036 Fisher 46.7 62.0 15.3 0.7 including 49.4 50.4 1.0 3.8 21HUR037 Fisher 114.0 117.5 3.5 15.6 including 117.0 117.5 0.5 99.0 21HUR038 Fisher 91.3 92.2 0.9 2.5 21HUR039 Fisher 2.3 23.3 21.0 0.9 including 7.2 8.9 1.7 5.4 21HUR040 Fisher 34.4 34.8 0.4 8.0 Huronian 262.8 263.4 0.6 stope Huronian 263.4 266.3 2.9 7.3 including 263.4 263.9 0.5 34.2 21HUR041 lost hole – redrilled as 042 21HUR042 Fisher 14.5 17.8 3.3 5.3 including 16.9 17.8 0.9 17.0 21HUR043 no significant values 21HUR044 Fisher 92.4 108.5 16.1 1.1 including 103.0 104.0 1.0 5.8 21HUR045 Fisher 90.4 91.0 0.6 5.9 21HUR046 Fisher 70.4 71.4 1.0 2.9 21HUR047 no significant values 21HUR048 lost hole – redrilled as 049 21HUR049 no significant values 21HUR050 lost hole – redrilled as 051 21HUR051 hit stope/open workings 21HUR052 hit stope/open workings 21HUR053 results pending 21HUR054 Huronian 115.4 119.5 4.1 16.2 including 115.4 116.0 0.6 81.5 21HUR055 no significant values 21HUR056 McKellar 17.7 85.5 67.8 1.6 including 18.0 19.8 1.8 5.2 including 43.9 85.5 41.6 2.2 and including 63.7 66.8 3.1 4.7 and including 72.7 78.0 5.3 3.3 and including 79.7 85.5 5.8 7.2 and including 79.7 83.3 3.6 9.0 21HUR057 McKellar 13.9 36.9 23.0 1.4 including 31.7 36.4 4.7 5.5 21HUR058 McKellar 82.7 83.0 0.3 5.4 83.0 stope/open workings 21HUR059 McKellar 87.0 105.6 18.6 1.1 including 90.0 91.0 1.0 7.7 including 93.6 94.6 1.0 6.3

Article content (1)Widths are drill indicated core length as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths at this time. Average grades are calculated with un-capped gold assays as insufficient drilling has been completed to determine capping levels for higher grade gold intercepts. About the Huronian Gold Project The 100% owned Huronian Gold Project hosts the past producing Huronian Mine, Northwestern Ontario’s first gold mine with an historic resource estimate of 44,592 oz Au at an average grade of 15.3 g/t Au in the indicated category, and 501,377 oz Au at an average grade of 14.4 g/t Au in the inferred category. The resource estimate presented for the Huronian Project is historic in nature. Kesselrun Resources’ qualified person has not completed sufficient work to confirm the results of the historical resource. Kesselrun Resources is not treating this as a current mineral resource but is considering it relevant as a guide to future exploration and is included for reference purposes only. The historic resource was estimated by Minescape Exploration Inc. in 1998. Further drilling will be required by Kesselrun Resources to verify the historic estimate as current mineral resources. As well, the Huronian Gold Project hosts the same lithological package of rocks, as interpreted from both Government of Ontario and Kesselrun Resources mapping, compilation and modelling, on strike from Wesdome Gold’s adjacent Moss Lake Gold Deposit with a resource estimate of 1,377,300 oz Au at an average grade of 1.1 g/t Au in the indicated category and 1,751,600 oz Au at an average grade of 1.1 g/t Au in the inferred category as outlined in their 2013 PEA2. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Kesselrun Resources’ property.

Article content (2) Moss Lake Gold Mines (currently wholly owned subsidiary of Wesdome Gold) news releases February 20, 2013 and September 9, 2013. On January 26, 2021 Wesdome announced that the Moss Lake Project would be purchased by Goldshore Resources Inc. (see Wesdome and Goldshore news releases dated January 26, 2021). Qualified Person Michael Thompson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Kesselrun, is the Qualified Person responsible for the project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this news release. QAQC Kesselrun has implemented a quality control program to comply with industry best practices for sampling, chain of custody and analyses. Certified gold reference standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at the core processing site as part of the QA/QC program in addition to the control samples inserted by the lab. Samples are prepared and analyzed by Activation Laboratories in Thunder Bay. Samples are analyzed for gold using Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning over 10 g/t gold are analyzed using Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Selected samples are also analyzed with a standard 1 kg metallic screen fire assay. All results reported herein have passed QA/QC protocols. Health and Safety The health and safety of our personnel and contractors is always top priority to Kesselrun. The current situation presents new challenges above and beyond what we normally face while working in the field. Kesselrun has implemented further measures to ensure the health and safety of all working on the Company’s projects.

Article content About Kesselrun Resources Ltd. Kesselrun Resources is a Thunder Bay, Ontario-based mineral exploration company focused on growth through property acquisitions and discoveries. Kesselrun’s management team possesses strong geological and exploration expertise in Northwest Ontario. For more information about Kesselrun Resources, please visit www.kesselrunresources.com. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. For additional information please contact: Kesselrun Resources Ltd.

Michael Thompson, P.Geo., President & CEO

807.285.3323

michaelt@kesselrunresources.com Corporate Communications

1.866.416.7941

information@kesselrunresources.com Forward-Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Kesselrun, including, but not limited to the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, dependence upon regulatory approvals, the execution of definitive documentation, the availability of financing and exploration risk. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86107 #distro

