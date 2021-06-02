





Cerrado Gold Announces Executive Appointments Appointment of Chief Financial Officer, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 2, 2021) – Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV: CERT) (“Cerrado” or the “Company”) is very pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Jason Brooks as Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Carl Calandra as General Counsel & Corporate Secretary. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Cerrado Gold Announces Executive Appointments Back to video Mr. Brooks is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 18 years of experience in finance and accounting at international mining companies. Prior to joining Cerrado Gold, he was Vice President, Finance of Caldas Gold until it was acquired by Aris Gold. Prior to his time at Caldas, Mr. Brooks served in progressively senior roles at several international mining companies including Golden Star Resources, New Gold and Barrick Gold. Mr. Calandra is a legal executive with more than 15 years of advisory, deal-making and public company experience. Prior to joining Cerrado, Mr. Calandra was Vice President and General Counsel of Dundee Corporation, a Canadian investment company focused on mining, and was an associate at a top-tier Canadian national law firm. Carl holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Ontario and a Master of Business Administration from the Ivey Business School. Carl has been a member of the Law Society of Ontario since 2006.

Article content Mark Brennan, Cerrado Gold CEO & Co Chairman commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Carl and Jason to the Company. Their extensive expertise and strong background in the industry will be instrumental in the development and rapid growth of our Monte do Carmo and Minera don Nicolas projects and as we continue to grow Cerrado Gold in the years to come.” He continued, “We would like to thank Rohan Hazelton and Maria Virginia Anzola for their tireless efforts in facilitating Cerrado’s growth, including but not limited to the acquisition of MDN and taking the company public on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.” The Company also announces it has granted 500,000 restricted share units to certain officers of the Company vesting one-third upon issuance, one-third one year after issuance, and one-third two years after issuance. For further information please contact Mark Brennan

CEO and Co Chairman

Tel: +1-647-796-0023

mbrennan@cerradogold.com Nicholas Campbell, CFA

Director, Corporate Development

Tel.: +1-905-630-0148

ncampbell@cerradogold.com About Cerrado Gold Cerrado Gold is a public gold producer and exploration company with gold production derived from its 100% owned Minera Don Nicolás mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. It also owns 100% of the assets of Minera Mariana in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. The company is also undertaking exploration at its 100% owned Monte Do Carmo project located in Tocantins, Brazil. For more information about Cerrado Gold please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com.

