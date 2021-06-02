Green Star Products Presents Viro Spectrum Shield in a USA Today Special Publication on COVID-19; 'America Forward'

Article content

Salt Lake City, Utah–(Newsfile Corp. – June 2, 2021) – Yesterday, President Kristy Hunt of Green Star Products, Inc. (OTC PINK: GSPI) announced the release of a new USA Today Special Publication on COVID-19, titled “America Forward” on 6/1/2021, that includes a full page on Viro Spectrum Shield. See attached USA Today Special Publication.

USA Today “America Forward” publication was delivered to newsstands all over the US on June 1st, 2021 and will be available for online viewing in 10-14 days following. Announcement on GSPIUSA.com will be made when the online viewing is open.

The full page on Viro Spectrum Shield can also be viewed along with additional information about Lab testing and human volunteer results on the GSPI website at: https://gspiusa.com/vss-science/

About Green Star Products

Green Star Products, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: GSPI) is an environmentally friendly Public Company creating innovative and cost-effective products to improve the quality of life and the environment. For more information, please go to our website https://gspiusa.com/