Article content Plantation, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – June 2, 2021) – Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTC Pink: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin®, Pet Pain-Away and Equine Pain-Away in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market and which is also developing treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain, announced today that they had signed an agreement with professional snowboarder Jake Vedder as a celebrity endorser of Nyloxin for Chronic Pain relief. Nutra Pharma previously announced their plans to expand the marketing of their over-the-counter pain relievers and anti-inflammatory products through the use of athletes, celebrities and influencers on social media platforms. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Professional Snowboarder Jake Vedder Joins Nutra Pharma in Endorsing Nyloxin for Chronic Pain Relief Back to video “As a high-level athlete, it is super important that out bodies are always moving and feeling good every day,” commented snowboarder Jake Vedder. “With the help of Nyloxin, I am able to crush my workouts and recovery properly. It’s also important to me that Nyloxin is all-natural and easy to add to my routine,” he continued. “This product is a real game-changer,” he concluded.

Article content Jake Vedder is a member of Team USA and competed in the Youth Olympics. He is a part of the Snowboardcross Development Group and is known for competing in boardercross. He finished as the top junior snowboarder on the Nor-Am Cup circuit in 2014-15. His career highlights include : 2015 Canadian Junior National Championships, 4th (snowboardcross), 2015 U.S. Revolution Tour Ski Cooper, 3rd (snowboardcross), 2015 Nor-Am Cup Copper Mountain, 5th (snowboardcross), and 2014 FIS Junior World Championships, 29th (snowboardcross). He competed in the Youth Olympic Games Snowboardercross and received gold. “We announced recently that we were working with social media influencers to bring a wider market to our amazing products,” commented Nina Goldstein, Marketing Manager of Nutra Pharma. “While we’ve seen some real growth in retail and on-line sales of our products over the past year, we are working hard to get brand recognition and substantial acceptance of these exceptional products,” she continued. “We are incredibly excited to have Jake Vedder join us as our first celebrity endorser and we look forward to working with him in getting the word out about these life-changing products. Jake is the first of many social media influencers that are already using these products that will help us reach an incredibly large audience of new potential customers. We will be announcing additional endorsements shortly,” she concluded.

Article content Nyloxin® is a safe, non-narcotic, and non-addictive Homeopathic pain reliever for the relief of pain without impairing cognitive function. Nyloxin® offers several benefits as pain relievers and anti-inflammatory agents. Nyloxin® has a well-defined safety profile. Since the early 1930s, the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), Asian cobra venom, has been studied in more than 46 human clinical studies. Nyloxin is available as an oral spray for systemic pain and as a topical gel for targeted pain management. The company now markets Nyloxin on www.Nyloxin.com as well as their Amazon marketplace at www.Amazon.com/nyloxin. Pet Pain-Away is being marketed through www.PetPainAway.com. Equine Pain-Away is being marketed through www.EquinePainAway.com, while Luxury Feet is being marketed through www.LuxuryFeet.com. About Nutra Pharma Corp. Nutra Pharma Corporation operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain. Additionally, the Company markets drug products for sale for the treatment of pain under the brand Nyloxin®, Equine Pain-Away™, Pet Pain-Away™ and Luxury Feet™. For additional information about Nutra Pharma, visit:

SEC Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected in Nutra Pharma's ("the Company") business plan. The product endorsement by Jake Vedder should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Company's common stock or its financial value. The Company's filings may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

