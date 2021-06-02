Alberta Biophotonics Inc. Acquires Additional Shares of Flurotech Ltd. Pursuant to Amalgamation
Article content
Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 2, 2021) – Alberta BioPhotonics Inc. (“ABP“) announces the filing of an early warning report in connection with its acquisition (the “Acquisition“) of an additional 12,211,608 common shares in the capital of FluroTech Ltd. (“FluroTech“) (the “Shares“) effective May 20, 2021, pursuant to a three-cornered amalgamation between the FluroTech, FluroTest Systems Ltd. (“FluroTest“) and 2330853 Alberta Ltd., whereby FluroTech acquired all of the shares of FluroTest not previously owned by FluroTech (the “Transaction“) in exchange for issuing one Share to ABP for each common share previously held by ABP in FluroTest at a deemed price of $0.37 per Share.
Alberta Biophotonics Inc. Acquires Additional Shares of Flurotech Ltd. Pursuant to Amalgamation Back to video
Prior to the Transaction, ABP held 16,417,500 Shares, representing 20.54% of FluroTech’s 79,905,181 issued and outstanding Shares. As a result of the Transaction, ABP now has beneficial ownership of 28,629,108 Shares, representing approximately 23.73% of the FluroTech’s 120,610,542 issued and outstanding Shares.
Advertisement
Article content
This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report will appear with 396’s documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.
For further information or to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact:
Alberta BioPhotonics
Attention: Danny Dalla-Longa
Telephone: 403-680-0644
Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86225
#distro