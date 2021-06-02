Bonterra Announces Changes to its Audit Committee

Article content

Val-d’Or, Quebec–(Newsfile Corp. – June 2, 2021) – Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) (“Bonterra” or the “Company“) announces that the Board of Directors has accelerated the rotation of its audit and risk management committee (the “Audit Committee“) members in advance of its Annual General Meeting on June 15, 2021. Effective immediately, Cesar Gonzalez has rotated off the Audit Committee and replaced by Akiba Leisman. After affecting this change, the Audit Committee is comprised of Peter O’Malley (Chair), Matthew Happyjack and Akiba Leisman.

