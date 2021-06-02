The Broadway Company Acquires Windy Acres in Chester, New Jersey

Article content

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – June 2, 2021) – The Broadway Company (TBC) is pleased to announce that it has acquired Windy Acres, a large manufactured housing community, totaling more than fifty pad sites, located in Chester, New Jersey.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The Broadway Company Acquires Windy Acres in Chester, New Jersey Back to video

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About The Broadway Company (TBC):

The Broadway Company (TBC) is a real estate investment company that was founded in 2011, and has executed on just under 100 acquisitions and dispositions. TBC has deep experience in the housing space, with emphasis on multifamily, manufactured housing, single family for sale and SFR. The firm is currently active in Massachusetts, Montreal, Montana, and New Jersey.

Contacts:

Aaron Twersky

917-885-5560

aaron@brxstx.com

Source: The Broadway Company

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86237

#distro