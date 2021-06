GPM Metals Announces Appointment of Peter Walsh as Chief Executive Officer and Grant of Options

Peter Walsh has worked in senior ministerial advisory roles at both the Australian Federal and State levels as well as in the commercial sector. In particular, Peter was instrumental in the government consideration and delivery of major infrastructure projects including: the Melbourne to Brisbane Inland Rail project, the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing and the Roads to Recovery Program.

Peter Walsh, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am very excited to join GPM at an important crossroads in their history and look forward to working with the parties involved to help move the Walker Gossan project forward.”

Dan Noone, Chairman of the Board, commented, “On behalf of the Board of GPM, I am very pleased to welcome Peter as CEO and Director. Peter brings a wealth of Australian Government and Private Sector experience that will be instrumental in helping GPM move forward with our Walker Gossan Project. In addition, Peter will be relocating to Brisbane, to ensure our leadership will be on the ground in Australia, closer to our industry, government and community partners.”

The Company also announces that it has granted to Peter Walsh the amount of 1,300,000 options being exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share until June 1, 2026. The options vest in accordance with the stock option plan of the Company.

About GPM Metals Inc.

GPM Metals Inc. is a zinc focused exploration company with offices in Toronto and Brisbane. The Company’s current holdings include the district scale Walker Gossan Project, NT, Australia, a joint venture with Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information and/or statements. Forward-looking statements and/or information are based on a number of material factors, expectations and/or assumptions of GPM which have been used to develop such statements and/or information but which may prove to be incorrect. Although GPM believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements as GPM can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: results from planned exploration and drilling activities; GPM’s future plans for operational expenditures; the accuracy of the interpretations of exploration and drilling activity results; availability of financing to fund current and future plans and expenditures; the impact of increasing competition; the general stability of the economic and political environment in which GPM has property interests; the general continuance of current industry conditions; aboriginal matters; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the ability of GPM to obtain qualified staff, equipment and/or services in a timely and cost efficient manner; the ability of the operator of each project in which GPM has property interests to operate in a safe, efficient and/or effective manner and to fulfill its respective obligations and current plans; future commodity prices; currency, exchange and/or interest rates; and the regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes and/or environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which GPM has property interests. The forward-looking information and statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and/or statements, including the assumptions made in respect thereof, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and/or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information and/or statements including, without limitation: risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, the uncertainty of conducting operations under a foreign regime, exploration risk, the uncertainty of obtaining all applicable regulatory approvals, the availability of labour and/or equipment, the fluctuating prices of commodities, the availability of financing and GPM’s dependence on its management personnel, other participants in the property areas and/or certain other risks detailed from time-to-time in GPM’s public disclosure documents, (including, without limitation, those risks identified in this news release and GPM’s current management’s discussion and analysis). Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligations to publicly update and/or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and / or accuracy of this release.

