Greenbriar Announces Forward Living Real Estate Investment Newsletter

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2021) – Greenbriar (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) announces the launch of the First Edition of the Forward Living Real Estate Investment Newsletter that will help people understand the complex real estate markets and assist in making measured decisions to increase personal net worth. The newsletter is very efficient, easy-to-read, fun, exceedingly informative, and highly impactful to cover emerging trends, themes, and investment ideas, based on where big money and momentum are moving in the market, long before the general investing public researches the information. There will be dozens of major real estate investors and thought leaders as contributing editors to this weekly newsletter. Please subscribe at https://bit.ly/3wGq5ru

