Share this Story: Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of the US$5 Million Convertible Debenture

Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of the US$5 Million Convertible Debenture

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2021) – Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (“Los Andes” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the closing and funding of the US$5,000,000 Convertible Debenture issued to Queen’s Road Capital Investment Ltd. (“Queen’s Road Capital”) announced on May 3, 2021. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of the US$5 Million Convertible Debenture Back to video The Convertible Debenture will have a five-year term, carry an eight per cent coupon and will be convertible into common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”) at a share price of C$10.82. The interest is payable quarterly, five per cent in cash and three per cent in shares, at the 20-day volume weighted average price prior to the interest payment date. The proceeds received from this investment will be allocated towards the completion of the Vizcachitas project (“Vizcachitas” or the “Vizcachitas Project”) pre-feasibility study (“Pre-Feasibility Study”).

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In accordance with National Instrument 45-102 – Resale of Securities, unless permitted under securities legislation, Queen’s Road Capital must not trade the Convertible Debenture before October 3, 2021. Fernando Porcile, Executive Chairman of Los Andes, commented: “Since the start of the year we have accomplished a number of achievements at Vizcachitas which have had a positive impact on the delivery of the Pre-Feasibility Study, and we are excited to have completed the investment by Queen’s Road Capital. The metallurgical testwork carried out has confirmed a copper recovery of 91.4% and the production of a high-quality clean concentrate. The awarding of the environmental approvals will allow us to complete the required drilling programmes, which could potentially prove an extension of the higher-grade mineralisation to the north of the Vizcachitas Project. “The transaction with Queen’s Road Capital highlights the support for the Company and our Vizcachitas Project, and is another positive step forward in its development. The funds will be used to advance the final work programmes of the Pre-Feasibility Study, that will showcase the attractive potential of the Project and contribute to the growing demand for copper as economies transition to green technologies. “On behalf of the Company, I look forward to delivering the completed Pre-Feasibility Study and will keep the market updated on future developments.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content About Queen’s Road Capital Investment Ltd. Queen’s Road Capital Investment Ltd. is a leading financier to the global resource sector. The company is a resource focused investment company, making investments in privately held and publicly traded resource companies. It is intended that the company will acquire and hold securities for long-term capital appreciation, with a focus on convertible debt securities and resource projects in advanced development or production located in safe jurisdictions. Queen’s Road Capital Investment Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: QRC. About Los Andes Copper Ltd. Los Andes Copper Ltd. is a development company with a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas Project in Chile. The Company is focused on progressing the Vizcachitas Project, which is located along Chile’s most prolific copper belt, into production. Vizcachitas is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 120 km north of Santiago, Chile, in an area of good infrastructure. The National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) compliant report titled “Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Vizcachitas Project” (the “PEA”), dated June 13, 2019, prepared by Tetra Tech, highlights that the Vizcachitas Project has a post-tax NPV (8% discount rate) of approximately USD$1.8 billion and an IRR of 20.77%, based on a USD$3 per pound copper price. The Vizcachitas Project has a Measured Resource of 254.4 million tonnes at a grade of 0.439% copper and an Indicated Resource of approximately 1.03 billion tonnes at a grade of 0.385% copper. The PEA can be found on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. The Company is currently undertaking the Pre-Feasibility Study of the Vizcachitas Project. With the incorporation of a highly experienced management team, Vizcachitas is incorporating changes to position itself on the forefront of global environmental trends for mining. The conversion to dry-stacked filtered tailings will result in a substantial reduction in water consumption and will discard the use of tailings dams, thus reducing Vizcachitas’ footprint, environmental impact and seismic risks. Additionally, there is significant exploration upside at Vizcachitas with the potential to increase the mineral resource base beyond the initial 45-year mine life modelled in the PEA. Part of this upside has been further delineated in the geological mapping and geophysics work program completed during the 2020 Chilean winter season. Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA. Qualified Persons Antony Amberg CGeol FGS, the Company’s President and CEO is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. For more information please contact:

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Fernando Porcile, Executive Chairman

Tel: +56 2 2954-0450 Antony J. Amberg, President & CEO

Tel: +56 2 2954-0450 Blytheweigh, Financial PR

Megan Ray

Rachael Brooks

Tel: +44 207 138 3203 E-Mail: info@losandescopper.com or visit our website at: www.losandescopper.com Follow us on twitter @LosAndesCopper Follow us on LinkedIn Los Andes Copper Ltd Certain of the information and statements contained herein that are not historical facts, constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the Securities Act (British Columbia), Securities Act (Ontario) and the Securities Act (Alberta) (“Forward-Looking Information”). Forward-Looking Information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect” and “intend”; statements that an event or result is “due” on or “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, or might” occur or be achieved; and, other similar expressions. More specifically, Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information. Such Forward-Looking Information includes, without limitation, the use of proceeds from the issuance of the Convertible Debenture. Such Forward-Looking Information is based upon the Company’s assumptions regarding global and Chilean economic, political and market conditions and the price of metals and energy, and the Company’s production. Among the factors that have a direct bearing on the Company’s future results of operations and financial conditions are changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, a change in government policies, competition, currency fluctuations and restrictions and technological changes, among other things. Should one or more of any of the aforementioned risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from any conclusions, forecasts or projections described in the Forward-Looking Information. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86306 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston