SagacityCM Media Video Discusses the XTM Inc Tipstoday(TM) Program Integration with Lightspeed's POS Systems Used by 115,000+ Business Locations Across North America
Article content
Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2021) – XTM Inc.(OTCQB: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) (FSE: 7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world, has announced the integration with their Today Mobile app and prepaid card into Lightspeed, the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences.
SagacityCM Media Video Discusses the XTM Inc Tipstoday(TM) Program Integration with Lightspeed's POS Systems Used by 115,000+ Business Locations Across North America Back to video
The solution will allow Lightspeed merchants to seamlessly deploy the Today Mobile employee earned wage access solution with no friction to their business. Through the integration, XTM’s platform will pull all employee earnings and gratuity data at the end of each shift and enable a business to push funds to every employee instantly and free of any fees to their employees.
For a deeper understanding of this news release, we’re pleased to provide an in-depth interview with CEO Marilyn Schaffer to discuss what this means for XTM Inc, along with going over several recent updates by her company.
Advertisement
Article content
Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KYY8ctzsPx0
Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed’s one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. XTM will begin integrating the Today employee solution to businesses on the Lightspeed platform. Now more than ever business owners are looking to simplify and automate the earnings and gratuity disbursement process while at the same time save money and eliminate the need to handle cash.
“Besides Lightspeed being one of the industry leaders in retail and hospitality POS solutions, Lightspeed is also an industry leader in providing commerce solutions to the golf course industry,” said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO, XTM. “With XTM talks already in progress with top tier golf courses, we are confident that this single integration with Lightspeed will exponentially increase our user base with very little friction.”
For more information please visit the company’s website https://www.xtminc.com/
Original News Release
About SagacityCM
Sagacity is a consulting and content creation company that stays true to its name. We take a crafted multi-media approach in broadcasting and explaining the core pillars of what makes your company unique, while providing in-depth market news for investors to better understand the companies they invest in.
We harness the power of social media to help inform and stay connected with investors throughout the digital landscape.
Contact
SagacityCM
Brandon Colwell, Co-Founder
bcolwell@sagacitycapitalmedia.com
Facebook:www.facebook.com/SagacityCM
Twitter:twitter.com/SagacityCm
YouTube:youtube.com/c/sagacitycm
Website: www.sagacitycm.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86319
#distro