Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 2, 2021) – Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) (the “Company“) is pleased to announce that the initial shipment of its first cannabis infused beverage (V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler sold-out within a matter of days after launching at the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) and select retailers. A new shipment is expected to be restocked and available in the coming days. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. (V)ia Regal(TM) Pink Grape Sparkler Fast Out of the Gate with Consumers and Retailers Back to video “We have received a steady stream of extremely positive messages from customers and retailers that were fortunate to be the first to experience our new (V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler,” said Reuban Nadesan, Head of Strategy & Corporate Development. “As (V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler is Canada’s first grape-based cannabis infused beverage, customers and budtenders have pointed to its unique grape-based bubbly flavour as a refreshing addition to the beverage shelf. Everyone at Hill Street is delighted that it is off to such a fast start.”

Article content (V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler is an early entrant to the “craft beverage shelf” at the Ontario Cannabis Store. Hand-crafted, with clean, simple ingredients, the new bubbly beverage has already become in-demand at the OCS and among select retailers. (V)ia Regal Pink Grape Sparkler is offered in a 355ml sleek can containing 10mg of THC and only 90 calories. Via Regal was developed and is manufactured exclusively through our partnership with Molecule Inc. The new beverage is available through the Ontario Cannabis Store and select retailers. Serve it chilled for delicious, refreshing summer enjoyment. Extension of Expiring Warrants The Company also announces that it has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the expiry date of 4,241,654 warrants, which were issued in June 2019. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 per share. The Warrants are set to expire on June 7, 2021. The Company has applied to extend the expiry date until December 31, 2021. The proposed extension is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. About Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Hill Street Beverage Company is a progressive non-alcoholic beverage and cannabis solutions company. We are pioneering the space where craft consumer products meet bioscience by combining our deep CPG expertise and our rights to use Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s ground-breaking DehydraTECH™ patent portfolio for product development, licensing and B2B sales of Cannabis ingredients.

Article content Hill Street Beverages brands include Hill Street Craft Brewed Lager, and Vin(Zero), and have won numerous medals and accolades around the world. Hill Avenue Cannabis Brands include (V)ia Regal Pink and White Grape Sparklers. Check out Hill Street’s award-winning alcohol-free line-up and order product to be delivered straight to your home at www.hillstreetbeverages.com, and cannabis related business activities and products at www.hillavenuecannabis.com For more information: Lori Senecal, Interim Co-Chief Executive Officer Hill Street Beverage Company Inc.,

lori@hillstreetbevco.com Craig Binkley, Interim Co-Chief Executive Officer Hill Street Beverage Company Inc.,

craig@hillstreetbevco.com FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects”, and similar expressions. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances, such as future availability of capital on favourable terms, may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Not for dissemination in the United States. Follow Hill Street on Twitter https://twitter.com/hillstreetbevco

and on Facebook http://facebook.com/hillstreetbevco To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86332 #distro

