CBD of Denver to Present at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on June 4

Denver, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2021) – CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US, is pleased to announce its management team will participate at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place online June 3-4, 2021.

CBD of Denver CEO Marcel Gamma will deliver a corporate presentation at 2:55 p.m. ET on June 4, 2021.

Investors can request a one-on-one meeting with CBD of Denver using the networking feature within the virtual conference platform.

To watch CBD of Denver’s presentation on June 4 at 2:55 p.m. ET, visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/virtual/yellow-track/

Follow CBDD on Instagram: @CBDofDenver_Inc@Rockflowr@RockflowrRetail

CBD of Denver, Inc., Rockflowr GmbH and Swiss Industry Ventures AG are now also on LinkedIn.