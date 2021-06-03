





Article content Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2021) – Gourmet Provisions International Corporation (OTC Pink: GMPR)today announced that their much anticipated, healthy and delicious Frozen Pizzas will be produced and ready to ship on June 8th. Gourmet Provisions International owns many food companies. However, GMPR is making this move with their Gluten-Free frozen pizzas that are made to the highest standards under their award-winning Pizza Fusion brand. Pizza Fusion, with a motto of “Saving the Earth One Pizza at a Time,” is a sustainable company that has been leading the food industry since 2008 with their award-winning, gluten-free, and vegan pizzas. And now for the first time, they will be available at a Gourmet grocery store near you with the same restaurant quality their loyal customers have grown to love! We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Frozen Pizza Ready to Be Shipped on June 8th Back to video James Vowler, President and CEO of Gourmet Provisions International Corp. stated, “We are very excited to announce the launch of the Gourmet Pizza Fusion gluten-free pizzas. We have been working to achieve our restaurant-quality pizza in a frozen form for years and we have finally done it! I love pizza and have spent my lifetime eating many great pizzas like Unique Pizza which I own. But I have also had some bad pizzas from other major pizza shops. I still enjoy eating the traditional-style pizzas made with high-gluten flours that are topped with savory meats. But, when I tried Pizza Fusion for the first time in 2012 in Boca Raton Florida, it was at that moment when I fully appreciated what a great gluten-free vegan pizza was all about. Now, thanks to a lot of hard work and investment, everyone will soon be able to enjoy the legendary Pizza Fusion Pizzas at home!”

Article content Here is a full description of the three signature Pizza Fusion Pizzas available at a grocery store near you: The “Four Cheese” Pizza starts with custom rich tomato sauce made from premium quality tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil, topped with real Mozzarella, Romano, savory Asiago, and hearty Parmesan cheeses, all of this baked on top of OGGI Foods award winning, custom, gluten-free Spinach Crust; The “Founders Pie” Pizza is topped with custom-made pizza sauce, extra virgin olive oil, Oregano, Basil, real Mozzarella, Romano, Asiago and Parmesan cheeses, imported cherry tomatoes from Italy, diced red onions, fresh spinach on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free Broccoli Crust; “The Vegan” Pizza is what is for dinner if your family is looking for a restaurant quality, healthy, gluten-free vegan pizza, the new “The Vegan” pizza checks all of the boxes! This scrumptious pizza comes with fresh tomato sauce, imported from Italy, Grilled/Fire Roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, and Red and Yellow Peppers, diced White Onions and Tomatoes, Beyond Meat Plant based Beef & Sausage Crumbles, topped with signature Vegan Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses, all of this deliciousness on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free, hand-stretched Beets Crust. About Gourmet Provisions International Corporation: Gourmet Provisions International Corp. began with several pizza shops and has expanded and diversified through targeted acquisitions and partnerships to include other diversified food lines. In October of 2017, they brought on Jack Brewer, Brewer Media & Entertainment Group, as GMPR’s Brand Ambassador. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the many Gourmet brands, with a primary focus on increasing GMPR’s online and retail sales while enhancing their social media presence and overall content, creating public persona and awareness, pursuing acquisition opportunities and much more. The Company currently has four wholly owned subsidiaries: Jose Madrid Salsa, Pizza Fusion, Unique Tap House, PopsyCakes and has a licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products.

