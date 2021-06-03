Molecule's Newest Beverage Brand 'Phresh' Picked Up by The Ontario Cannabis Store

“We are especially excited about the Phresh brand being picked up so quickly. The product pushes the boundaries on a number of fronts and represents the single largest order we have received as a company to date,” commented President and CEO Phil Waddington.

Phresh marks the 6th brand accepted and sold by the OCS on behalf of Molecule. It is anticipated to launch in time for the busy summer season.

Phresh is the 6th brand accepted and sold by the OCS on behalf of Canadian licensed cannabis beverage production company, Molecule (CSE: MLCL). Phresh Strawberry Kiwi is anticipated to launch in time for the busy summer season.

Ottawa, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2021) – Molecule Holdings Inc. (CSE: MLCL) (“ Molecule ” or the “ Company “), a Canadian craft-focused cannabis beverage production company, is pleased to announce that the company’s newest brand Phresh has been picked up by the Ontario Cannabis Store (“ OCS “) for both online and retail distribution.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

MOLECULE HOLDINGS INC.

Per: “Philip Waddington“

President, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

André Audet, Chairman and Co-Founder

Phone: 1 (888) 665-2853 x101

Email: andre@molecule.ca

www.molecule.ca

About Molecule Holdings Inc.

Molecule works with client-partners to engage in the production of cannabis-infused beverages and edibles. We provide the infrastructure, know-how, technology, and licensing for craft producers to create consumable cannabis products. Molecule’s goal is to be the on-ramp for companies wishing to enter into the cannabis beverage and edibles market, but who choose not to go through the significant process of obtaining the required cannabis licences.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In this news release, the Company is making forward-looking statements with respect to the timing of a beverage launch. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86388

#distro