Yatra Online, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on June 8, 2021

Article content

Gurugram, India and New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2021) – Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) (OTC Pink: YTROF) (“Company”), India’s leading corporate travel services provider and one of India’s leading online travel agencies, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021 before market opens in New York on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The Company will post the release in the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.yatra.com .

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Yatra Online, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on June 8, 2021 Back to video

The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by Company’s senior management team on June 8, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (or 6:00 PM India Standard Time) to discuss the results.

Dial-in details for the live conference call:

US/International dial-in number: +1-334-323-0501

Confirmation Code: 8858532 (Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and provide the operator with the Confirmation Code)