Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. Provides Update Regarding Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2021) – Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: KHRIF) (the “Company” or “Cypherpunk“), a sector leader for privacy-focused investments, is pleased to announce that it has mailed its management information circular (the “Circular“) and related proxy materials to its shareholders in connection with the annual meeting (the “Meeting“) of the Company’s shareholders scheduled to be held on June 16, 2021, copies of which are available under the Company’s SEDAR profile.

At the Meeting, the Company’s shareholders will be asked to elect the director nominees proposed by management of the Company as described in the Circular, and to re- appoint Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration.

The Company also announces that, since mailing the Circular to shareholders, it has retained the services of Gryphon Advisors Inc. (“Gryphon“) as its proxy solicitation agent to assist the Company in connection with communications with its shareholders and the solicitation of proxies. With respect to these services, Gryphon is expected to receive a fee of approximately $105,000 and will be reimbursed for its reasonable out-of-pocket expenses. The foregoing information about Gryphon’s engagement is intended to supplement, update and amend the Circular.