Zonetail Announces Exercise of Warrants

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2021) – Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) (“Zonetail” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce to date the exercise of 40,629,550 warrants for proceeds of $2,031,478.

As part of a private placement financing completed on June 2, 2020 and July 2, 2020, the Company issued 24,623,600 and 42,119,130 warrants exercisable at a price of $0.05 expiring on June 2, 2021 and July 2, 2021 respectively.

As of June 2, 2021, 24,223,600 warrants, expiring on June 2, 2021, were exercised representing 98.4% of the total warrants issued on June 2, 2020.

As of June 3, 2021, 16,405,950 of the warrants expiring July 2, 2021, have been exercised. There remain 25,713,180 warrants outstanding with an expiry date of July 2, 2021, exercisable at a price of $0.05 for potential proceeds of $1,285,659.

“Zonetail is very pleased with the continued support of its warrant and shareholders alike and the confidence they have shown through the past year. Of the remaining 25,713,180 warrants outstanding, approximately 18.2 million are held by insiders and associates of the Company. The Company believes that the downward pressure on the Company’s share price over recent weeks, as a result of the outstanding warrants, has been relieved,” said Errol Farr, Zonetail’s CFO.