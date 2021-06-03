





Share this Story: GameOn Partners with And/Or for Rebrand

GameOn Partners with And/Or for Rebrand The media-savvy creative studio's clients include the WNBA, Verizon, MTV and truTV

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2021) – GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (“GameOn” or the “Company”) today is pleased to announce a partnership with creative production studio And/Or, who will be in charge of GameOn’s rebrand. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. GameOn Partners with And/Or for Rebrand Back to video Led by executive creative director Kelli Miller and creative director Kendra Eash, the New York-based production studio boasts such clients including the WNBA, truTV, MTV and Verizon. With specialties including design and branding, campaign development and show packaging, and film and TV titles for brands and entertainment networks, And/Or makes clever things for screens of all sizes. “Our partnership with And/Or is about more than just about a rebrand,” GameOn’s CEO Matt Bailey said. “And/Or is an invaluable partner moving forward as we continue to grow our product and offerings to white-label partners throughout the world of entertainment and sports.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Working with Verizon ahead of last February’s Super Bowl LV, And/Or helped recount the infamous trick play that helped the Philadelphia Eagles clinch Super Bowl LII. On the television side, And/Or recently created promotions for Cake, a hybrid live-action / animated series on FXX. Founded in 2018, GameOn empowers sports and entertainment content-providers with the world’s simplest and most accessible engagement technologies such as prediction games. Whether it’s supporting TV networks, OTT platforms, sportsbooks or leagues, GameOn helps partners turn their content – everything from sports to unscripted TV – into enhanced social and interactive experiences via mobile and TV apps. The Company has a dynamic and experienced management team led by its CEO, Matt Bailey (Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center) and board members J Moses (Take-Two Interactive), Shafin Tejani (Victory Square Technologies), Liz Schimel (Apple News) and Carey Dillen (YYoga). Creative Director, Ernest Lupinacci (Nike, ESPN), is an Advisor to GameOn and the lead on the And-Or and future brand projects. In addition, subject to CSE approval, the Company wishes to announce that it will issue an aggregate of 840,386 common shares to certain parties in consideration for their efforts and services provided in assisting the Company with the going public process. On behalf of the Board of Directors: Matt Bailey

Director and Chief Executive Officer

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.

www.gameon.app

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content For further information about GameOn, please contact: Investor Relations

Contact – Edge Communications Group

Email: ir@victorysquare.com

Telephone: 604-283-9166 ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. GameOn Entertainment Technologies (GET) is the leading technology company providing consumers, broadcasters, sportsbooks, venues and brand partners with interactive, social experiences around sports, television and live events. After completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars in 2018, GameOn has secured distribution and white label projects with several partners. V2 Games Inc. completed the asset purchase of GameOn in December 2020. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “may,” “plans,” “will,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “projects” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release include statements about GameOn’s listing and commencement of trading on the CSE. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86398 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston