Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 4, 2021) – BMEX Gold Inc.(TSXV: BMEX) (FSE: 8M0) (“BMEX” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday June 1, 2021 all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company’s notice of meeting and information circular dated June 1, 2021 were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. A total of 16,000,000 shares or 27.38% of the outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting by proxy or in person. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. BMEX Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders Back to video At the meeting Wanda Cutler was appointed as a new member of the Board of Directors and all incumbent directors were reappointed. Ms. Cutler has worked with reporting issuers for more than 20 years in marketing and communications. For the past 10 years she has focused almost exclusively on Quebec exploration companies, exploring for a variety of metals including gold, VMS, copper and lithium. She has acted as a strategic advisor to a number of public companies including: multiple junior mining companies, investment companies and alternative energy companies. Wanda holds a Bachelor of Social Science (Political Science) from the University of Ottawa and is President of Cutler McCarthy, a communication firm.

Article content Warner Uhl, President and CEO of BMEX commented, “I would like to welcome Wanda to our Board, her extensive experience in working with exploration companies, Quebec companies in particular, is accretive to the overall skill set of our Board of Directors. I also note that with the addition of Wanda, the BMEX Board of Directors is now comprised of 40% women. Our Company is committed to diversity inclusion at the leadership and board level. Increasingly, investors are evaluating a Company’s commitment to the principles of equity, diversity and inclusion when considering investment opportunities. We have assembled a strong leadership team and I look forward to working with our Board of Directors in the coming year.” The Company has also granted 1,100,000 stock options to directors, officers and Investor Relations consultants. Each option is exercisable at $.26 per share from June 2, 2021 for 5 years. The Company has also distributed 2,960,000 performance based shares to directors, officers, and consultants as part of the approved PRSU program. About BMEX Gold Inc. BMEX Gold Inc. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company with the primary objective to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada. BMEX is currently fully focused on earning 100% interest in its two projects, both located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt: King Tut Project consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5,206 hectares

consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5,206 hectares Dunlop Bay Project consists of 76 mineral claims that cover 4,226 hectares

Article content BMEX common shares trade under the symbol “BMEX” on the TSX-V and under the symbol 8M0 on the Frankfurt Exchange. For further information please contact: BMEX Gold Inc.

Dylan Sidoo, Business Development

Tel: 1 (604) 423 4499

Email: info@bmexgold.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward looking information” (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management’s best estimates, assumptions, and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements with respect to the plans for future exploration and development of the King Tut and Dunlop Bay properties and the acquisition of additional exploration projects. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects”, “expected”, “budgeted”, “forecasts” , “anticipates” “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “aims”, “potential”, “goal”, “objective”, “prospective”, and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “can”, “could” or “should” occur. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the King Tut and Dunlop Bay projects; risks related to general economic conditions, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; increases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in resource estimates, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of exploration, development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in areas in which the Company operates. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any forward-looking statements or forward looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as require by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Please refer to the Company’s most recent filings under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86418 #distro

