Leading Dallas Criminal Defense Lawyer Clint Broden Named One of D Magazine's Best Lawyers for 2021
Dallas, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2021) – Broden & Mickelsen, LLP today announced that Attorney Clint Broden was named one of D Magazine‘s Best Lawyers for 2021. Attorney Broden was also named a “best lawyer” by D Magazine in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2017.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be included,” says Mr. Broden, Texas criminal defense attorney at Broden & Mickelsen, LLP. “The lawyers on the list are peer-nominated, so it’s humbling to know my fellow lawyers have recognized my commitment to serving clients in the Dallas area.”
Each year, D Magazine asks lawyers in Dallas to nominate members of the legal community who offer “unparalleled counsel” in representing the people and institutions of Dallas “with mastery and drive.”
Attorney Broden is board certified in the areas of criminal law and criminal appellate practice. He holds an “AV” rating from Martindale Hubbell, which is the highest rating a lawyer can achieve. He has also received designation as a “Super Lawyer” by his peers from 2004 to the present. Attorney Broden handles all aspects of criminal defense, with a focus on complex criminal cases in federal court at the trial and appellate levels.
To learn more about Texas criminal defense attorneys Broden & Mickelsen, click here.
About Broden & Mickelsen, LLP: The attorneys at Broden & Mickelsen provide aggressive and ethical representation to individuals and businesses charged with criminal offenses. Both former Assistant Federal Public Defenders, Clint Broden and Mick Mickelsen have defended thousands of clients facing criminal prosecution. Clint Broden earned his law degree from the University of Virginia. He is a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, the Bar Association of the Fifth Circuit, the Dallas County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, the Dallas County Bar Association, and the Mac Taylor American Inn of Court.
Telephone:
(214) 720-9552
Texas Criminal Defense Lawyer
https://www.brodenmickelsen.com/
***ATTORNEY ADVERTISING***
Prior results cannot and do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future case.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86420
