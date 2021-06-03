Leading Dallas Criminal Defense Lawyer Clint Broden Named One of D Magazine's Best Lawyers for 2021

Dallas, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2021) – Broden & Mickelsen, LLP today announced that Attorney Clint Broden was named one of D Magazine‘s Best Lawyers for 2021. Attorney Broden was also named a “best lawyer” by D Magazine in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2017.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be included,” says Mr. Broden, Texas criminal defense attorney at Broden & Mickelsen, LLP. “The lawyers on the list are peer-nominated, so it’s humbling to know my fellow lawyers have recognized my commitment to serving clients in the Dallas area.”

Each year, D Magazine asks lawyers in Dallas to nominate members of the legal community who offer “unparalleled counsel” in representing the people and institutions of Dallas “with mastery and drive.”