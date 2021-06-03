David Saltiel Named SEC Acting Director of Trading and Markets; Christian Sabella Departs the Agency

Article content

Washington, D.C.–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2021) – The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it has named David Saltiel as Acting Director of the Division of Trading and Markets. Mr. Saltiel replaces Christian R. Sabella, who concluded his tenure at the agency on June 2.

“I look forward to continuing to work with David and thank him for lending his knowledge and experience as Acting Director,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “I thank Christian for his dedication and service to the SEC over the last 10 years.”

Since joining the SEC in 2016, Mr. Saltiel has served as the head of the Office of Analytics and Research in the Division of Trading and Markets. Immediately before joining the SEC, he was Chief Economist at the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board. Mr. Saltiel received his undergraduate degree from Williams College and holds a master’s degree in economics from St. Antony’s College at the University of Oxford.

Since the beginning of 2021, Mr. Sabella served as both Acting Director and Deputy Director for the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets. During his SEC tenure, Mr. Sabella served in various roles on the Trading and Markets staff, including as a Branch Chief in the Office of Derivatives Policy and Trading Practices, a senior special adviser to several Trading and Markets directors, and as Associate Director for the Division’s Office of Clearance and Settlement.

