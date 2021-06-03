Cirus Foundation Closes Off Strategic Round Led by Major Backers

These high-profile backers have seen the potential in a new and better model for data monetization that lets users retain complete control over this digital asset, in turn opening gateways into the crypto landscape. Cirus is able to do this through a multi-layered blockchain solution that combines hardware, software and a tokenized ecosystem that enables them to participate directly in the value they generate online.

Cook Islands, South Pacific–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2021) – Data ownership initiative Cirus Foundation has announced a series of strategic partnerships. The ambitious project has recently received support from the likes of JUN Capital, MANTRA DAO, KosmosVC, Insignius Capital, AU21, Peak Capital, as well as historically significant figures of the technology industry, as it seeks to unlock “the ownership economy.”

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“On behalf of our rapidly growing movement we would like to welcome our partners who share our vision of empowering the ownership economy, and changing the landscape of Big Data. The Cirus ecosystem is creating a true democratization of ownership, in particular data, which is at the heart of the blockchain ethos.” – Cirus co-Founder Daniel Bland.

Redefining the current internet economy has enormous implications. A Web 3.0 model would not only significantly reduce the roll of the middle-men of centralized online platforms but also become a boon to online privacy. Backers are betting that Cirus is at the forefront of this new paradigm.

Cirus is gearing up for several key announcements that will reveal prominent business figures as an integral part of the project. Currently the team is participating in the Bitcoin 2021 Conference and will be hosting a large networking event with over 700 participants.

About Cirus Foundation

Cirus Foundation is the development team behind the Cirus Ecosystem, an accessible onramp designed to accelerate the adoption of Web 3.0 and the ownership economy. This consists of the Cirus Device, the Cirus Core Platform, and the Cirus Confluence Network which work together to give users true ownership over the data streams they generate.

Media Contact

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86422

#distro