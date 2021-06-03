Amex Exploration to Present at Virtual Investor Day IV - June 8-10, 2021

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, focused on its 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern Gold Zone, the Gratien Gold Zone, the Grey Cat Zone, and the Central Polymetallic Zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones. A significant portion of the project remains underexplored. In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

Mr. Kelly Malcolm, Vice-President Exploration of Amex, will provide an in-depth update on the Company at 11:00 a.m. EST, June 10, 2021. VID IV is a completely interactive experience for feature companies and stakeholders. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via direct Q&A, polls and other interactive tools after and during each presentation. To register for VID IV , please click the link: https://www.bigmarker.com/series/virtual-investor-day-iv/series_summit .

Montreal, Quebec–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2021) – Amex Exploration Inc. (“Amex”) or the (“Company”) (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Virtual Investor Day IV (“VID IV”) June 8-10, 2021 hosted by IR.INC and FTMIG.

About IR.INC

IR.INC Capital Markets Advisory & Services works with its clients to develop and deploy strategic plans and build industry alliances while providing shareholder introductions and solutions. The Company also provides a number of traditional Investor Relations Services. You can find out more about IR.INC here www.irinc.ca.

About FTMIG

Follow the Money Investor Group is a financial portal that provides content and information needed to navigate the ever-changing capital markets. Our global community of visitors and investors are able to use our platform to discuss and collaborate daily on all facets of their current and potential investments. Our goal is to help retail investors make the right financial decisions that fit their individual needs. You can find out more about FTMIG here www.ftmig.com.

Follow the Money Investor (“FTMIG”) is an online investor community that connects investors and public companies. Both FTMIG and IR.INC are not registered as a broker, dealer, exempt market dealer, or any other registrant in any securities regulatory jurisdiction and will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies. Both FTMIG and IR.INC and their affiliates do not endorse or recommend any securities issued by any companies identified on, or linked through, this conference. Please seek professional advice to evaluate specific securities or other content discussed during this event. Links, if any, to third party sites are for informational purposes only, and not for trading purposes. FTMIG and IR.INC. and their affiliates have not prepared, reviewed or updated any content on third party sites and assume no responsibility for the information posted on them.

Joanne Jobin, Principal

IR.INC | Capital Markets Advisory & Services

jjobin@irinc.cawww.irinc.ca

Karl Boyd, President

Follow the Money Investor Group

kboyd@ftmig.comwww.ftmig.com

