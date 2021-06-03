BTV New Listing Alert Video: Sol Cuisine Ltd. - Nutritionally Superior Plant-Based Food Alternatives

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2021) – Sol Cuisine Ltd. (TSXV: VEG) – A company offering plant-based protein alternatives is now listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture under the symbol VEG.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://b-tv.com/sol-cuisine-plant-based-alternatives-new-listing-alert-60sec/

Sol Cuisine is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Jun 3rd to Jun 9th, 2021.

Sol Cuisine Ltd. (TSXV: VEG)

solcuisine.com

