Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 4, 2021) – Elysee Development Corp. (TSXV: ELC) is pleased to provide an update of its recent investment activities. All dollar amounts are in Canadian funds unless otherwise indicated.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Elysee Provides Corporate Update Back to video

The second quarter of 2021 has been active for Elysee Development Corp. Several of our private investments obtained a public listing on an exchange while others, like Battle North Gold Corporation, accepted a buy-out offer for cash on which we realized a significant profit, and Gold X Mining Corp. agreed to be acquired in an all-share transaction by Gran Columbia Gold Corp.

We realized further profits on some of our larger holdings like Oroco Resource Corp., Alexco Resource Corp., and Western Copper and Gold Corp., as well as from the sale of several smaller positions.

Based on the closing prices of our investments as of May 28, 2021, we estimate that the Net Asset Value of Elysee increased to approximately $19.8 million ($0.71 per share), which includes a net cash position of $4.3 million.