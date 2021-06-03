





Share this Story: BluMetric Awarded Ongoing Water Remediation Contract in Collaboration with Dene First Nation Partner

BluMetric Awarded Ongoing Water Remediation Contract in Collaboration with Dene First Nation Partner

Article content Ottawa, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2021) – BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM), a full-service environmental consulting and engineering cleantech firm, today announced that it has been awarded a contract, through a competitive bid process, for the operation and maintenance of an Effluent Treatment Plant at Giant Mine in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. The contract is worth an aggregate of $3.5 million and will be delivered over a two year term in partnership with Det’on Cho Management LP, the economic development arm of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. BluMetric Awarded Ongoing Water Remediation Contract in Collaboration with Dene First Nation Partner Back to video The Effluent Treatment Plant is an important component of the overall Giant Mine Remediation Project, a government-funded initiative with Parsons as the Main Construction Manager. BluMetric and Det’on Cho successfully concluded a one-year contract delivering these same services for the 2020 season. “We’re proud to build on our existing service success at Giant Mine and strong track record in Canada’s North to deliver on this important remediation project,” says Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric. “We’re looking forward to leveraging our experience and versatility, and that of our valuable partner, Det’on Cho, to continue to support the people and environment of the North.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content BluMetric’s strengths in water management and water remediation, combined with Det’on Cho’s local First Nation knowledge, business expertise, presence and support round out a strong team to deliver the project in Yellowknives Dene First Nation Territory. Operation of the Effluent Treatment Plant involves treatment of water that is pumped from the mine and all surface water that is directed to and collected in tailings ponds. Crews treat the water continuously throughout the day and night during the treatment season, generally from July to September. The treatment works to remove contaminants from the water through a settling process prior to environmental release. Water discharged to the environment must meet stringent criteria established by regulatory authorities for the protection of human health and the environment. Work during the 2020 season highlighted BluMetric’s adaptability and knowledge in dealing with operating conditions in the Territories, as well as its ability to deliver quality service under stringent and controlled conditions required for the Effluent Treatment Plant. Service delivery also addressed the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Health and safety restrictions and protocols required to protect against COVID-19 are expected to remain in place for the short- to mid-term. About BluMetric Environmental Inc. BluMetric Environmental Inc. is an established publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has over 150 employees operating in ten offices and over 40 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric’s team of industry experts serves Commercial, Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients in Canada and the United States.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content For more information, visit www.blumetric.ca or please contact: Scott MacFabe, CEO

BluMetric Environmental Inc.

Tel: 613.839.3053

Email: smacfabe@blumetric.ca Vivian Karaiskos, CFO

BluMetric Environmental Inc.

Tel: 613.839.3053

Email: vkaraiskos@blumetric.ca Forward-Looking Statements Some of the statements in this press release, including those relating to the Company’s future products, opportunities and cost initiatives, strategies, and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates”, or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86472 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston