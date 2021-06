CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Nurosene Health Inc. (MEND)

Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – Le 3 juin/June 2021) – The common shares of Nurosene Health Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Nurosene is a mental wellness company that currently offers two distinct solutions: a line of nutraceuticals that ‎target sleep quality, stress, and energy levels, as well as a Mobile Application that helps users develop ‎habits that are conducive to brain health through its curated content, which includes a variety of activities designed ‎to improve mental function, and allows users to track their progress over time‎. Our goal is to help users by offering actionable and adaptable strategies to improve daily mental health and overall brain performance.

Les actions ordinaires de Nurosene Health Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.