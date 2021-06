CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Headwater Gold Inc. (HWG)

Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – Le 3 juin/June 2021) – The common shares of Headwater Gold Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Headwater Gold Inc. is a technically-driven junior mineral exploration company focused on exploring for high-grade precious metal deposits in the Western USA. Headwater is actively exploring one of the most well-endowed and mining-friendly jurisdictions in the world with a goal of making world-class precious metal discoveries. Headwater has a large portfolio of epithermal vein exploration projects, and a technical team composed of experienced geologists with diverse capital markets, junior company, and major mining company experience. The Company is well funded and plans an aggressive 2021 exploration season, with the intent to drill several of its 100% owned projects in Nevada, Idaho, and Oregon, including the Company’s flagship Katey and Mahogany projects.