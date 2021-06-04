Kovo HealthTech Corporation Engages Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 4, 2021) – Kovo HealthTech Corporation (TSXV: KOVO) — (“Kovo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. (“Hybrid”) to provide marketing services to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for Kovo and to broaden Kovo’s reach within the investment community through various channels.

Hybrid has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of 6 months starting on June 4, 2021 (the “Initial Term“). Thereafter, the engagement will be extended for successive three-month terms, unless terminated by the Company. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee of CAD$31,000, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term, which will be paid by the Company out of cash flow from operations.

To the knowledge of the Company, Hybrid currently owns approximately 8.7% of the outstanding common shares of the Company, but has no right or intent to acquire any additional securities of the Company.