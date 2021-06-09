





Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. Receives Assay Results from Channel Sampling on Its Mohave Gold Project

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 9, 2021) – Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. (TSXV: BMG) ("BMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received encouraging assay results from its recent mechanical rock chip-channel sampling program at its Mohave Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona. Channel sampling was completed at several gold prospects in the northern half of the Project and confirmed the widespread nature of gold mineralization outlined in the M3 Metals sampling program in 2020 (see M3 Metals press release dated May 5, 2020) returning values up to 53.80 g/t Au and 94.2 g/t Ag over 2.8m. Graham Harris, CEO and Director, commented, "BMG is very pleased with the results from the channel sampling program at our Mohave Gold Project confirming the nature of the widespread gold values encountered previously. Particularly encouraging are the high grade gold values such as 53.8 g/t Au over 2.8m suggesting potential for higher grade feeder zones to the epithermal system. Equally encouraging are some of the wider intersections such as channel C36 at the Scout Prospect where sampling over 24.75m yielded 0.71 g/t Au which suggests potential for an open pit mining scenario. We look forward to our next channel sampling program which will target the southern prospects at the Project as we continue with the permitting process in preparation for drilling."

Article content Channel sampling was focused on the northern half of the Project with the prospects Klondyke, Apex, Jim & Jerry and Scout tested to confirm the widespread gold values outlined by rock chip sampling completed by M3 Metals in 2020. Results of composited channel samples are presented in Table 1 and indicate that gold grades vary from 0.31 g/t Au to 53.8 g/t Au and composited widths vary from 1m to 24.75m. Sampling focused on areas of low sulfidation epithermal gold mineralization hosted by quartz-calcite veins, stockwork zones and breccias associated with low angle structures. Zones of gold mineralization varied from quartz-calcite veins and breccia returning 53.8 g/t Au and 92.4 g/t Ag over 2.8m to large zones of stockwork veining dominated by quartz-calcite in altered andesite which yielded up to 24.75m of 0.71 g/t Au and 4.2 g/t Ag. Results from the channel sampling program confirm the widespread nature of the gold mineralization in the northern half of the Project identified in the 2020 program completed by M3 Metals. Numerous zones of relatively high grade gold mineralization over short widths (see Table 1, Figure 1) suggest potential for high grade feeder structures to the epithermal system and warrant further exploration. In addition wider zones of lower gold grades such as at the Jim & Jerry prospect where channel sampling over a quartz-calcite stockwork zone approx. 24.75m wide returned 0.71 g/t Au and 4.2 g/t Ag indicating potential for a near surface open-pittable target. All data generated by the sampling program will be incorporated into the Mohave Project geological model to aid in drill hole targeting. A follow-up channel sampling program on several other prospects in the north as well as various prospects in the southern portion of the Project is planned for Q3, 2021.

Article content Table 1 Composite assay results CHANNEL # PROSPECT TYPE SAMPLED LENGTH (m) AU GRADE (G/T) AG GRADE (G/T) C1 Klondyke Outcrop 2.30 1.48 1.30 C2 Klondyke Outcrop 2.80 1.44 1.70 C3 Klondyke Outcrop 3.50 0.77 1.20 C4 Klondyke Outcrop 2.80 0.39 1.80 C5 Klondyke Outcrop 2.00 0.89 3.10 C6 Klondyke Outcrop 2.80 53.80 94.20 C7 Klondyke Outcrop 2.80 2.75 5.50 C8 Klondyke Outcrop 1.90 0.17 2.10 C9 Klondyke Outcrop 1.80 0.23 1.10 C10 Klondyke Outcrop 7.15 0.79 2.40 C37 Klondyke Outcrop 2.50 2.05 4.50 C11 Apex Outcrop 8.40 1.14 3.40 C12 Apex Outcrop 1.80 1.10 3.60 C13 Apex Outcrop 3.70 0.39 4.50 C14 Apex Outcrop 3.50 0.16 2.10 C15 Apex Outcrop 3.00 3.07 7.40 C16 Apex Stope 2.25 1.20 0.90 C17 Apex Outcrop 2.40 0.30 0.10 C18 Jim & Jerry Outcrop 1.90 2.59 7.10 C19 Jim & Jerry Outcrop 3.50 5.04 13.50 C20 Jim & Jerry Outcrop 2.60 1.66 5.70 C21 Jim & Jerry Outcrop 1.10 0.20 2.40 C22 Jim & Jerry Outcrop 4.10 9.00 11.80 C23 Jim & Jerry Outcrop 6.40 3.85 12.20 C24 Jim & Jerry Outcrop 2.05 6.02 17.40 C25 Jim & Jerry Outcrop 2.80 6.96 19.90 C26 Jim & Jerry Outcrop 3.70 6.61 25.60 C27 Jim & Jerry Outcrop 3.30 2.17 4.40 C28 Scout Outcrop 3.30 2.70 4.50 C29 Scout Outcrop 4.90 1.26 1.70 C30 Scout Outcrop 5.10 1.25 3.20 C31 Scout Outcrop 4.00 3.36 0.90 C32 Scout Outcrop 3.50 4.39 5.70 C33 Scout Outcrop 7.00 6.39 8.40 C34 Scout Outcrop 4.30 2.25 4.50 C35 Scout Outcrop 2.35 2.01 3.70 C36 Scout Outcrop 24.75 0.71 4.20 Figure 1 Location of 2021 composite channel sampling at Mohave Project

Article content To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4674/86606_e2b85facc4a78b3a_001full.jpg Samples were generally oriented perpendicular to the strike of the zones of quartz-calcite veins, stockwork veining and brecciation wherever terrain permitted and samples lengths below are not true widths. Composite lengths in Table 1 may not be strictly continuous due to terrain restrictions nor do they necessarily delineate the entire width of the mineralized zones. A portable mechanical rock saw with dual diamond blades was utilized for sampling via cutting two continuous parallel lines 2.5cm apart and approx. 3cm deep and then chiseling out the rock sample. Sampling was completed to produce more reliable data via channel sampling than the rock chip sampling and to expand the sampling done in 2020. In general the channel sampling data provides a more reliable sample due to increased depth penetration into the rock and more consistent systematic sampling than standard rock chip sampling with a rock hammer. Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQ C) All sampling was done using a portable mechanical rock saw with dual diamond blades via cutting two continuous parallel lines 2.5cm apart and approx. 3cm deep and then chiseling out the rock sample. In general sampling was done perpendicular to the main strike length of the zones quartz calcite veins and stockwork veining where terrain permitted. Quality control of the sampling program includes insertion of reference standards and blanks. One hundred samples were submitted to American Assay Laboratories in Sparks, Nevada and the results from the blanks and standards do not suggest any issues in the sample prep and analytical procedures.

Article content Robert Johansing, Economic Geologist, M.Sc., Q.P., has been responsible for all phases of sample collection, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to his base in Santa Barbara, California and then via FedEx to American Assay labs of Sparks, Nevada. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, over limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 34 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES, over limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during field work until delivery to the courier and analytical facility. Robert Johansing, Economic Geologist, M.Sc., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the above-mentioned project. The QP is a Qualified Professional in good standing of Mining and Metallurgical Society of America (MMSA). Mr. Johansing has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed above and is independent of the Company. To find out more about Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. please contact Investor Relations at (604) 662-8184 or email info@blackmountaingoldusa.com. BLACK MOUNTAIN GOLD USA CORP. “Graham Harris” CEO, Director Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Article content This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals of title and mining rights or licenses, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, changes in laws, rules and regulations in Arizona which may impact upon the Company or its properties or the commercial exploitation of those properties, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$, fluctuations in the market for gold/silver, changes in exploration costs and government royalties, export policies or taxes in Arizona and other factors or information. The Company’s current plans, expectations and intentions with respect to development of its business and of the Mohave Gold Project may be impacted by economic uncertainties arising out of COVID-19 pandemic or by the impact of current financial and other market conditions on its ability to secure further financing or funding of the Mohave Gold Project. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86606 #distro

