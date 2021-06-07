Abitibi Royalties Declares Q3-2021 Dividend Payments

Article content

Val-d’Or, Quebec–(Newsfile Corp. – June 7, 2021) – Abitibi Royalties Inc. (TSXV: RZZ) (OTC: ATBYF) (“Abitibi Royalties” or the “Company”) announces that the Company’s monthly dividend payments of CDN$0.015 per common share for Q3-2021 will be paid as follows:

Record Date Payment Date Payment Amount ($CDN) July 5, 2021 July 30, 2021 $0.015 August 6, 2021 August 31, 2021 $0.015 September 3, 2021 September 30, 2021 $0.015

The September 2021 payment will represent the 21st dividend payment made to shareholders since the Company’s adoption of a dividend policy in September 2019. The full amount of the dividends will be designated as an “eligible dividend” as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Abitibi Royalties

Abitibi Royalties owns various royalties at the Canadian Malartic Mine near Val-d’Or Québec. In addition, the Company is building a portfolio of royalties on early-stage properties near producing mines and generating mineral projects for sale or option. The Company is unique among its peers due to its strong treasury, no debt, monthly dividend, share buyback program and limited number of shares.