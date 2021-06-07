





Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) Secures Distribution for All its Brands in China, the World's Largest Market for Alcoholic Beverages Copa Di Vino wines and Pupoloco sangria to serve $55 billion wine market in China

Article content Fort Lauderdale, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – June 7, 2021) – Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (OTCQB: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a holding company building a leading portfolio of beverage brands, announced today its recently signed distribution agreement with China-based American Software Capital (“ASC”) has been expanded to include its Copa Di Vino and Pulpoloco brands in addition to the previously announced distribution of hydration and recovery brand TapouT Performance and SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) Secures Distribution for All its Brands in China, the World's Largest Market for Alcoholic Beverages Back to video ASC is a Chinese manufacturer and distributor of consumer goods with broad national reach. The company runs a state-of-the-art facility, has robust marketing resources, and impactful relationships with chains and outlets throughout Greater China. China is the largest market for alcoholic beverages in the world, according to a report from Mersol & Luo. Foreign alcohol is seeing significant growth. Sales of imported alcoholic beverages are still concentrated on the coast and large urban areas, but demand in the less developed interior is rising, offering great potential for established businesses and new entrants alike.

Article content Copa Di Vino and Pupoloco sangria will address the growing demand for wine among a younger generation of Chinese who have rising disposable income. Wine sales in China were $55 billion in 2016. “While the import and distribution of Splash’s brands address immediate demand in the China market for Western spirits and non-alcoholic beverages, and we expect a near-term contribution to revenues, we are concurrently working with ASC to establish local manufacturing and streamline operations to maximize profitability in the region,” stated Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash. Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7319/86702_881d768234dc09bc_003full.jpg About Splash Beverage Group, Inc. Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk. SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

Article content Forward-Looking Statement This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Contact Information:

SOURCE: Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

