JZZ Technologies, Inc. Adds New Audience Through Its MatchForSeniors Dating Site, Now Live

The new Matchforseniors.com site gives seniors a way to find companionship and life partners with shared interests and lifestyles

MatchForSeniors.com is an easy-to-use online site that does not require detailed personal information to begin making connections. Its features include an advanced search over profile elements like age and interests, private messaging among members, sending smiles and contact requests, and easy onboarding for new users. Users also have the option to connect directly using their existing Facebook accounts.

Calverton, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – June 7, 2021) – As part of its expanding group of new products and services for active adults age 55+, JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) has launched a new, no-cost online dating platform created for the unique needs of seniors. Under the MatchForSeniors.com banner, the new website is available for all adults over 55 to make new friends, startup casual relationships, and foster serious long-term romances.

Dating is a growth area of online use, especially since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which created a surge in the adoption of online technology among seniors. Data from Pew Research shows that three-in-ten U.S. adults claim they have used an online dating site or app, accounting for approximately 33 million U.S. adults. Out of the total dating universe, 7.2 million adults (22%) in the United States who have used online dating sites or apps were over the age of 50 (source: data and statistics aggregator site Statisa).

“The dating arena is a very active space for adults age 55+, and we want to offer a dating platform that connects with our audience,” says Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc. “The MatchForSeniors.com website will bring thousands of new users over time – users who are very likely to seek the content from our other media properties. These users can easily crossover to become part of our core audience.”

“The metrics show that we can tap into a huge group by offering this new service that costs very little for the Company to develop and maintain. The bottom line is that the MatchForSeniors.com site can offer big returns in terms of new audiences, which equates to significant value for ActiveLifestyleMedia channels and JZZ Technologies, Inc.,” Cardona adds.

