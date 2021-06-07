





date 2021-06-07

Gallagher Security and MyCelium Inc. Receives Valuable Trademark and Engages Zuber Lawler

Article content Kelowna, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 7, 2021) – Gallagher Security Corp. (CSE: GLL) (“GLL” or the “Company“) and MyCelium Warehouse Inc. (“MyCelium“) are pleased to announce that MyCelium has received the trademark #90600032 filed with the USPTO that covers soil for growing mushrooms, non-medicated skin care creams, lotions, mushroom powders and extracts, vitamins, dietary and nutritional supplements containing mushrooms, petri dishes for use with mycology, plant syringes for mushrooms, fresh mushrooms, spores and spawn for mushrooms, including agricultural and gardening kits for indoor and outdoor planning, inoculation tools and plugs. It also covers distilled agave liquor, cigars, on-line retail store services for mushrooms and goods related to mycology. As well as covering online educational services and the conducting of educational conferences and programs that provide courses of instruction and seminars in the field of fungi, mycology, and mushrooms. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gallagher Security and MyCelium Inc. Receives Valuable Trademark and Engages Zuber Lawler Back to video

Article content The MyCelium revolution is upon us, with companies all over the world harnessing natural sources to create more eco-friendly consumer goods. Notable and well recognized brands like Adidas are even taking notice and following these trends toward more green designs. They plan to launch a sustainable, mushroom based cross-training shoe, called the Stan Smith Mylo, which will pave the way for even further expansion into the mycology space. Ultimately, the implementation of these nature-derived alternatives will advance the consumer market and lend to a more environmentally sound future. MyCelium is also pleased to announce that they have engaged Zuber Lawler, LLP a globally recognized law firm specializing in mycology and psychedelics. Zuber Lawler, LLP is recognized as one of the nations top cannabis law firms, representing the industry’s most exclusive clients for over 14 years. This firm represents many of the world’s leading cannabis brands in relation to patents, trademarks, and FDA compliance. Marijuana Venture Magazine, the #1 business magazine of the cannabis industry, recently named Zuber Lawler the “Cannabis Firm of the Year.” By pairing with such a prestigious firm, MyCelium intends to create and protect the innovations that they intend to bring to the mycology industry. About MyCelium MyCelium Warehouse Inc. is positioned to be the leading supplier of the total infrastructure requirements and services to both individuals and commercial operations looking for a single source for the thriving Medical and Recreational Mushroom sector. MyCelium has created a series of patentable processes and products, that offer an extensive array of turnkey growing solutions, from sterilizers, grains, and substrates to laboratory equipment and storage, and will provide advisory services from accomplished Mycologists. MyCelium Warehouse Inc. is focused on being at the forefront of new processes and growing techniques so that more people can harness the incredible healing powers of the fungi world. We welcome everyone from first time grower to the experienced mycologist to the MyCelium Family.

Article content ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS “Dev Randhawa” Dev Randhawa

President and Director For further information, please contact:

Dev Randhawa

Phone: 1-250-868-8177 The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Forward-Looking Statements This news release may contain forward-looking statements or information including but not limited to comments regarding the potential signing of the definitive agreement, the closing of the potential transaction with MyCelium, receipt of stock exchange approval for the proposed transaction, statements about MyCelium and its intentions and plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will be completed. All information in this news release concerning MyCelium has been provided for inclusion herein by MyCelium. Although the Company has no knowledge that would indicate that any information contained herein concerning MyCelium is untrue or incomplete, the Company assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any such information. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in a listing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

Article content Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates, including that: general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; and financing will be available if and when needed on reasonable terms. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “estimates” or “intends”, or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved), and variations of such words, and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: that the Company may not be able to raise additional funds when necessary; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the impact of COVID-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate and complete transactions; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; failure to obtain regulatory and stock exchange approvals; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the Company’s public filings. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86722 #distro

