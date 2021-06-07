AmpliTech Group, Inc. to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell Tuesday, June 8 at 9:30 am ET

Article content

Bohemia, New York and New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – June 7, 2021) – AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art RF components and semiconductor chips for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications, announced today its President and CEO Fawad Maqbool will join members of the Company’s management team and Board to ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange on Tuesday, June 8th at 9:30 a.m. ET at the Nasdaq MarketSite at Times Square. The opening bell ceremony celebrates AmpliTech’s recent listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The ceremony will begin at approximately 9:15 a.m. ET and can be viewed live at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony and also on CNBC.

CEO Fawad Maqbool, commented, “Uplisting to Nasdaq in February has provided critical support to our aggressive growth strategy and capital raising goals. Four months later, AmpliTech has nearly $30M in cash and a solid portfolio of mission-critical signal amplification solutions that enhance the efficiency, performance and margin potential for satellite, 5G, defense, space and other communications environments – markets that are poised for hyper-growth the next few years, supported by multi-billion dollar infrastructure investments. We are excited to celebrate our transformative Nasdaq listing and are confident the visibility, credibility, liquidity and transparency of this globally-respected exchange will continue to play an important role in achieving our long-term growth goals.”