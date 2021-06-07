Tourism Industry Announces New Campaign to Open the Canada US Border

Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 7, 2021) – WHAT: Based on a new report by the Expert Advisory Panel to the federal Government on COVID-19 Testing and Screening, the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) is announcing the launch of a new campaign to open the Canada-U.S. border that has been closed for nearly 15 months. The campaign focuses on getting Canadian decision-makers to acknowledge the urgent need and commit to a plan to reopen the border before the summer season is lost.

WHO: Beth Potter, President and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Canada

Chris Bloore, President and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Ontario

Scott Beck, CEO, Destination Toronto

Peter Doyle, General Manager, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

Vito Curalli, Executive Director, International Sales and Industry Relations, Hilton

Representatives from Provincial and Territorial Tourism Industry Associations will be present on the virtual press event at 11am.