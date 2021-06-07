Article content

Winnipeg, Manitoba–(Newsfile Corp. – June 7, 2021) – Novra Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NVI) (OTCQB: NVRVF) (“Novra”), a Canadian company, has been approved to begin trading today on the OTCQB Venture Exchange under the symbol NVRVF. Trading on the OTCQB will enhance liquidity, extend investor awareness, and facilitate US based trading through regulated US broker-dealers.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Novra Begins Trading in the US on the OTCQB Market Back to video

OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities.

“We are very pleased to make this announcement,” said Harris Liontas, President and CEO of Novra Technologies, Inc. “Our listing on the OTCQB is an important milestone for Novra, as it will provide the company with greater visibility within the US retail and institutional investment communities and access to the US capital markets. It is also a reflection of our commitment to sharing our progress through transparent reporting and to building sustainable shareholder value. This additional capital markets exposure will be valuable as we continue to execute on our strategy of developing new innovative and modular hardware and software products. Our technology focus is on the secure distribution and management of video, data, broadcast radio, and digital cinema content and on satellite and terrestrial broadband receivers.”