Is the Copper Mask the New Gold Standard for Global Health?

Redington Shores, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – June 8, 2021) – Kuhn Copper Solutions (KCS) announces the product launch of the Kuhn All Copper Mask and Insert. “Of the metals that are out there, it (copper) is as valuable to the human race as gold,” said Michael Schmidt, Microbiology and Immunology Professor, Medical University of South Carolina. (1) Phyllis J Kuhn, PhD, American Board of Medical Microbiology, is the inventor and producer of the reusable Mask and Insert.

With 10,000 mask makers worldwide, what makes the KCM potentially the most valuable and economical mask? First, it is a mask for all seasons. In fall and winter, it offers protection from flu and colds; in spring and summer, protection from environmental allergens. Second, it has a two-year outdate, longer than any mask on the market.

Mascne, acne (red bumpy areas) from masks has never been reported with the KCM.

Most masks are considered infectious waste and can harbor germs. In contrast, the Kuhn Copper Mask and Insert are self- disinfecting, destroying germs on contact. The Mask can be placed on a night stand for use the next day or washed if contaminated with organic material. If touched, the mask disinfects itself.

Figure 3 Mask is water- resistant

User reports:

Kuhn Copper Solutions is collecting reports for future studies. These reports are roughly divided into respiratory (common colds and flu) and allergy (environmental allergens) reports. (See kuhncoppersolutions.org.)

Copper, a mineral necessary for health, is considered a nano nutraceutical in wound healing for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. (6) A nutraceutical is naturally occurring food supplement or mineral thought to have a potential beneficial effect on human health.

Use of face masks was reported to cause a reduction in chronic rhinitis, possibly due to a decrease in contact with allergens. (8)

Mask with a Mission:

3FDM, Largo, Florida, and Quest, Inc., Orlando, FL. manufacture the Kuhn Copper Solutions products. Quest, a sheltered workshop, provides opportunities for challenged individuals. Future sales will allow expansion into other sheltered workshops.

KCS would welcome dialogue with copper- based global coalitions to offer copper products globally. This coalition is best represented by Cuprionix®, a coalition between Petro Chem and Copper 3D.

Many states, for example, mayors in Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson, are taking a conservative approach to abandoning masks. Mask mandates persist. (9)