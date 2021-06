CSE Bulletin: Fundamental Change - Fasttask Technologies Inc./Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.

Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – Le 7 juin/June 2021) Komo Plant Based Foods Inc., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Fasttask Technologies Inc. (TASK.X), has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is an emerging plant-based food company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals. At Komo our mission is to share the love of plant-based foods through products that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreate vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo’s products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd’s Pie and Chick’n Pot Pie.