Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 8, 2021) – Hunter Technology Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQB: HOILF) (WKN: A2QEYH) (FSE: RWPM) (ISIN: CA4457371090) (“Hunter” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the unveiling of a new logo, company website and social media channels as part of an extensive rebranding initiative. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hunter Technology Brand Update and Advisory Board Extension Back to video Hunter is unveiling an updated visual identity and communication channels manifesting the Company’s strategy to leverage its legacy in hydrocarbons and drive the industry’s transition to integrated digital supply chains. The original Company logo expressed its roots in exploration and production of crude oil, styled after a solid barrel of oil. The new identity is a more dynamic evolution of this symbol, illustrating both, core values and business focus. Leveraging modern technology, Hunter today enables better business by allowing trade partners to connect in a trusted environment, build relationships and use more versatile transaction processes to their advantage. The new logo symbolizes the most recognized image of closing a deal – a hand reaching out to shake – combined with a representation of flexible supply chains in commodities building on blockchain technology.

Article content In addition to an upgraded visual language, Hunter is expanding its communication activities. The recently unveiled new website is constructed for effective and dynamic sharing of updates and presenting product development and market progress. Enhanced social media channels allow a broader, meaningful connection to market participants and stakeholders and real-time communication of developments. For more in-depth information on the most recent branding updates and activities, please visit https://www.huntertechnology.com . The Company also announces that Anthony Carango is joining its group of Senior Advisors, a seasoned finance and business strategy professional with a strong background in energy and industrial technologies. Following 8 years of service as an officer with the U.S. Army, Mr. Carango has held leadership, financial advisory and investment positions specializing in the oil & gas and natural resources sector with major financial institutions including Lehman Brothers, UBS Investment Bank, and Nomura. As the Head of Oil & Gas Asia ex-Japan, Mr. Carango’s team advised on over $3 billion of successful outbound investment and developed marketing strategies to originate cross-border M&A and capital-raising business for regional clients. From 2016 to 2018, Mr. Carango was appointed as Managing Director of Ion Pacific, an independent merchant bank founded in Hong Kong, where he focused on cross-border investment and advisory strategies in the industrial and technology sectors. Since 2019, Mr. Carango is serving as the Senior Managing Director and Chief of Staff for a Hong Kong family office conglomerate, which operates numerous private and publicly traded companies across Asia and North America in the energy, aviation, real estate, insurance, and hospitality sectors.

Article content Florian M. Spiegl, CEO, states: “We are excited to engage Mr. Carango in his capacity as Senior Advisor to Hunter. Through his appointment, Hunter expands access to extensive knowledge and connections with the energy sector and broader capital markets.” About Hunter Technology Corp. Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem. Its flagship product OilEx will connect independent oil producers, buyers, and traders in a trusted digital marketplace to optimize prices, simplify processes, improve transparency, and support a reduced carbon footprint. Through its data analytics capabilities, Hunter will offer real time supply chain management tools for tracking the origin, transhipment and processing of hydrocarbons and the environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance during their life cycle. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

