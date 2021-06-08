Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 8, 2021) – Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF)(FSE: RT5A) (“Graph” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and commenced trading on June 1, 2021, under the symbol “RT5A” (FSE: RT5A).

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Graph Blockchain Announces German Listing Back to video

The Company’s common shares are now cross listed on Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”), the OTC Market (“OTC”) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”). The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the world’s thirteenth largest organized exchange trading market by market capitalization, revenue, profitability, and the largest stock exchange in Germany.

Graph believes that the FSE listing will help increase trading liquidity and enable investment in the Company by retail and institutional investors in Europe.

“We are pleased to announce the listing of our shares in Europe on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange,” said Paul Haber, Chief Executive Officer of Graph Blockchain, Inc. “The listing will attract increased interest from investors across Germany and Europe. The FSE listing is a direct response to interest in Graph and will aid liquidity and help facilitate investment to expand our shareholder base throughout Europe.”