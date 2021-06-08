





Quebec Silica to Begin Exploration at Charlevoix

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 8, 2021) – Quebec Silica Resources Corp. (CSE: QTZ)("Quebec Silica" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that progress is being made towards commencing exploration on the Company's 100% owned Charlevoix high-grade silica project, approximately 40 km north of Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec, Canada (Figure 1). It is Management's intent to develop and supply mineral resources essential in advanced battery technology. Quebec Silica is currently in discussions with a few Quebec-based geosciences and engineering consulting firms (the "Consultants") regarding the subsequent exploration and development steps. Quebec Silica is actively evaluating the various proposals submitted by the Consultants to decide the best fit firm to add to the Company's technical team. The Company's choice will be based on the best combination of the below criteria:

Article content Technical experience advancing and developing silica and industrial mineral resources in Quebec.

Technical experience in the production of silica resources.

A positive reputation in the project area, with local relationships and contacts with the surrounding communities.

Values of corporate social and environmental responsibility of the highest standards and in line with that of the Company. The Company has started the process of permitting the exploration work and expects to complete a program this summer. As shown on Figure 2, the Charlevoix project consists of 6 mineral claims totalling approximately 347 hectares (the “Property”). A quartzite formation comprised of high-grade silica is actively being mined by neighbouring operators is mapped to transect the Property. Through geological processes, the quartzite formation has experienced structural deformation such a folding; as a result the hinge of the fold lies near the centre of the Property and is mapped to be one of the widest occurrences of the formation in the area. Figure 1: Charlevoix Silica Project To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7968/86859_74e48edf94e3aabc_003full.jpg Figure 2: Charlevoix Silica Project To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7968/86859_74e48edf94e3aabc_005full.jpg About the Company

Article content Quebec Silica is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties, emphasizing the Charlevoix Silica and Roche Blanche Property located in Quebec, Canada. Additional information on Quebec Silica. is available at www.quebecsilica.com. On Behalf of the Board of Directors, QUEBEC SILICA RESOURCES CORP. “Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo.” Chief Executive Officer For further information, please contact: Elyssia Patterson – CFO Tel: +1 (778) 683 4324 Email: info@quebecsilica.com Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor it’s Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Quebec Silica’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur.

Article content Although Quebec Silica believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; the Covid-19 pandemic; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company’s ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Quebec Silica to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86859 #distro

