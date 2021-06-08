Tryp Therapeutics to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

Tryp Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing compounds for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs through accelerated regulatory pathways. Tryp’s Psilocybin-For-Neuropsychiatric Disorders (PFN™) program is focused on the development of synthetic psilocybin as a new class of drug for the treatment of certain neuropsychiatric-based disorders. Tryp’s lead PFN™ drug candidate is TRP-8802 for the treatment of fibromyalgia, a chronic pain syndrome estimated to affect more than 5 million people in the United States. The Company is also preparing to initiate a Phase 2a clinical study for eating disorders in partnership with Jennifer Miller, M.D. at the University of Florida.

San Diego, California–(Newsfile Corp. – June 8, 2021) – Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) (FSE: 8FW) (“Tryp”), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs through accelerated regulatory pathways, announced today that it is presenting at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference. The conference will be held virtually on July 13 and 14. Greg McKee, Chairman and CEO; Jim Gilligan, President and Chief Science Officer; and Luke Hayes, CFO, will provide an overview of Tryp’s business and its pipeline followed by a brief analyst-led fireside chat.

