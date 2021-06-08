NFT of Barron's First Magazine Cover Won by Sarson Funds CEO and Co-Founder

Article content

Indianapolis, Indiana–(Newsfile Corp. – June 8, 2021) – As “tokenization” becomes increasingly prevalent, the market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has grown significantly, as almost any asset can now be a digital representation issued on a blockchain. So it was fitting that CEO and Co-founder of Sarson Funds, John Sarson, recently won at auction an NFT of Barron’s first magazine cover, originally published over 100 years ago.

Key Takeaways: