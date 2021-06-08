SEC Investor Advisory Committee to Meet Remotely On June 10

Article content

Washington, D.C.–(Newsfile Corp. – June 8, 2021) – The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Investor Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting on June 10 by remote means. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. ET, is open to the public via live webcast, and will be archived on the committee’s website for later viewing.

The committee will hold three panel discussions: a discussion regarding best execution and its role in post-Regulation NMS market structure; a discussion regarding best execution issues unique to wholesale brokers; and a discussion regarding 10b5-1 plans.The full agenda is available here.

For a full list of committee members, see the committee’s member biographies webpage.

The Investor Advisory Committee was established to advise the SEC on regulatory priorities, the regulation of securities products, trading strategies, fee structures, the effectiveness of disclosure, and on initiatives to protect investor interests and to promote investor confidence and the integrity of the securities marketplace. The committee is authorized to submit findings and recommendations to the Commission.

