IQST - iQSTEL Launches Mobile Number Portability Application (MPNA) Blockchain Platform Targeting $530 Market (See Product Video)

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – June 8, 2021) – iQSTEL, Inc. (OTC Pink: IQST) today announced the launch of its Mobile Number Portability Application (MNPA) Blockchain Platform.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OyHE6pv9QQ0

The MNPA allows a Mobile End User to easily and quickly change form one Mobile Network Carrier to another in just 3 clicks. No days long dealing with a service provider anymore.

iQSTEL’s MNPA is anticipated to be an industry game changer as it allows Mobile Users to seamlessly change from one Mobile Network Carrier to another.

The initial estimation of the MNPA Platform as a Service (PaaS) market size is approximately $530 million annually. iQSTEL’s ItsBchain subsidiary is targeting a 5% MNPA market capture within the next three years.

The Company’s long-term goal is to implement the MNPA PaaS, or as we like to say, Blockchain as a Service (BaaS), with over one billion end users.